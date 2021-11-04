Nyali MP Mohammed Ali withdraws surety for terror suspect

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali leaves Kwale Law Courts. The court has lifted a warrant of arrest issued against him. He has also withdrawn his surety and a cash bail of Sh50000 which he paid for Noordin Abdalla Hassan who had terrorism related charge.









Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has withdrawn a surety that he stood for a terror suspect arrested in Kwale County in 2016.

