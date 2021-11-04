Nyali MP Mohammed Ali withdraws surety for terror suspect

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has withdrawn a surety that he stood for a terror suspect arrested in Kwale County in 2016.

A Kwale Court had issued a warrant of arrest against him on October 5 after the suspect, Noordin Abdalla Hassan, failed to appear in court more than 18 times and Mr Ali could not explain Mr Hassan’s whereabouts.

But Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido has now lifted the warrant of arrest after Mr Ali appeared in court in Kwale on Wednesday.

Mr Hassan was arrested on Tuesday in Majengo, Mombasa County, and was presented in a Kwale court.

"The warrant of arrest issued against the surety, Mohammed Ali, is hereby lifted as the accused person has now been apprehended and brought before court,” the magistrate said.

“As the cash bail had not been forfeited, the same be refunded to the surety upon his discharge. The surety is allowed to withdraw and is discharged."

In a letter to the Kwale court, Mr Ali, through his lawyer Titus Kirui, said he had only learnt about the court summons through the media and requested a mention of the case in the court, which was accepted.

Pleading for the warrant of arrest against Mr Ali to be lifted, Mr Kirui also said that the MP had played a key role in ensuring that the suspect was arrested.

"The surety was instrumental in tracing and having him arrested. He is present in court and wishes to withdraw his surety," Mr Kirui said.

Meanwhile, Mr Hassan, who was charged with 12 counts of terror-related charges, is remanded at Shimo La Tewa Maximum Security Prison until November 18, when he returns to court.

Mr Ali had previously requested to be given time to attend court and explain the whereabouts of Mr Hassan.