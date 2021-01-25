Mzima pipeline bursts, adding to Coast residents' water woes

Thousands of Coast West residents are grappling with an acute water shortage following a burst at the Mzima pipeline at Mghalani near Taru, Kwale County.

The locals have now been forced to depend on boreholes as Mzima Springs supplies more than 75 per cent of fresh water to Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa. Other sources of water include Marereni and Baricho water works.

Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company (Mowasco) said it has dispatched its technical team to repair the leakage.

“There is a serious leakage that has occurred at air valve 7.4 Mghalani near Taru, along the Mzima pipeline affecting water supply in Taru, Samburu, Mariakani, Rabai, Mazeras and Mombasa west mainland. Our technical team is mobilising repair work,” said Mowasco in a statement.

The company said water will be available as per the rationing programme once the repair works are completed.

Replace old pipes

But the Coast West residents urged the company to replace its old pipes which have suffered persistent leakages leading to water shortages.

“Every month we hear of leakages. We need water because we pay for the service. It is unfair that the Coast West side usually suffers from acute water shortages due to the frequent leakages,” said James Opiyo, a Taru resident.

Mr Jemima Kadzo from Mazeras said the frequent water shortages should be investigated.

“Since last year, we have been hearing about the leakages but we suspect something is amiss. We cannot pay for water yet we do not get the commodity,” Ms Kadzo said

Mombasa West residents are now buying a 20-litre jerrican for Sh40 due to the water shortage.

On January 20, there was a shutdown at the Baricho pump station due to a serious leakage at Banda La Salama along the Baricho-Mombasa pipeline affecting the island and North Coast areas.

On January 8, the Mzima pipeline burst at Tsavo West National Park, about 30km from Mzima head works, affecting normal water supply in the wider west mainland areas including Miritini, Mikindani, Magongo, Changamwe and Jomvu.





