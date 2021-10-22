Mwamgunga students hold protest over poor school management

Students of Mwamgunga Girls Secondary School in Matuga, Kwale County on strike block the Kombani-Kwale Road as they protest over poor management.

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Transport on the Kombani-Kwale road was disrupted at Tsimba in Kwale County for two hours Friday morning when Mwamgunga Girls Secondary School students held protests over what they called poor management.

