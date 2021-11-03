MP Mohamed Ali needed in court to explain whereabouts of terror suspect

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali says he needs time to come to court to explain the whereabouts of a terror suspect he stood surety for and who has jumped bail.

A Kwale court heard that Mr Ali had spoken with a prosecutor seeking time to shed light on where the suspect, Noordin Abdalla Hassan, might be.

Mr Hassan, charged with 12 terrorism-related counts, was released on bond after the MP stood surety for him.

Among the charges against him are being a member of a terror group and being in possession of terror-related materials.

On October 5, the court issued an arrest warrant against the Nyali MP after the accused failed to appear in court 18 times.

"Mohammed Ali being aware of yesterday's mention and also having not availed the accused, I hereby issue a warrant of arrest against him to be effected by the officer in charge Kwale Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU)," Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu ordered.

Court records show that Mr Hassan last appeared in court on January 21 last year and the case has been mentioned 18 times since.

On Monday, detective Onesmus Kiema told the court that since the warrants of arrest were issued against the accused, the officer had been in contact with the ATPU regional office to track, locate and arrest him, to no avail.

“The accused has broken the law. On Mohamed Ali, who paid his cash bail and gave an undertaking he will assist to locate and arrest the accused, … communicating with (the MP) has been hard as his phone is not going through,” said Mr Kiema.

But he added that the MP had been in touch with prosecutors on the matter.

The officer said Mr Ali had requested to attend court on November 18, and the lead prosecutor had agreed.