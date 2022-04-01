Motorists head to Tanzania as fuel shortage hits Kwale

A shortage of fuel in Kwale County has forced motorists to troop to neighbouring Tanzania through the Lungalunga border crossing for the commodity.

On Friday, most fuel stations in Kwale and Ukunda towns did not have diesel or petrol.

Fuel could only be found at major petrol stations in the border county, and those are few.

The Nation also observed long queues, especially in early mornings and late evenings, when motorists rush to fill their tanks.

"We have been told that from tomorrow, there may not be any fuel, that is why I want to make sure I fill my tank just to be safe," said Abdalla Kalama, a tuktuk driver in Ukunda.

The situation has also created a transport crisis in urban areas, such as Ukunda, where fares have risen by Sh10 to Sh20.

Motorists are collaborating, using the porous Lungalunga border to get fuel, which is sold cheaply in Tanzania.

"This is common in areas around Kanana heading to Lungalunga, where petrol stations do not have fuel," said a source.

He explained that motorists use lorries to get fuel from Tanzania. Each driver gets several jerrycans, which are then loaded onto a lorry that’s sent over the border. They contribute money to fuel the vehicle. A lorry can carry at least 50 jerrycans in one trip.

Once the jerrycans are filled they are brought back to Kenya, where some motorists reserve the fuel while others sell it. Because petrol stations are closed, traders are selling the fuel in jerrycans along the road to desperate motorists.

Fred Ochoka, a truck driver in Lungalunga, said Kenyans who do not use illegal routes ask at the border point to be allowed to cross.

"We only have to talk to the officials and inform them that we are going to refuel our vehicles and come back. This is done by boda boda riders, matatus and heavy vehicles," he said.

He said they spend at least Sh115 to refuel in neighbouring Tanzania.

Meanwhile, motorists in areas far from the border have had to withdraw their vehicles from the road due to the fuel shortage.

Mr Abdala Kalama said he once asked passengers to alight and find an alternative means of transport when he ran out of fuel.

The Western and Rift Valley regions are the most affected by the shortage of fuel.

The situation was dire in Kwale and even government services had been affected, said Lungalunga Assistant County Commissioner Simel Konini.

"We are also finding it a challenge because we have not had fuel for the last three days. What is sold here is being sold in jerrycans and petrol stations remain closed," he said.

Yesterday, Independent Petroleum Distributors Association chairperson Joseph Karanja, in an interview with a local media outlet, said the shortage was expected to be felt across the country.