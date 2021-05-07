Many homeless, stranded after demolitions in Kwale

Kwale demolitions

Residents of Bonje in Kwale County, along the Mombasa- Nairobi highway, count their losses following night demolitions on May 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Residents of Mwamdudu in Bonje accused a private developer of colluding with unscrupulous individuals to grab their ancestral land.

Hundreds of families were left homeless after the demolition of houses in Kinango Sub-county, Kwale County, in the wee hours of Friday.

