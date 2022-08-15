Let’s meet in court, Achani tells disgruntled opponents

Kwale governor-elect Fatuma Achani has lashed out at her opponents who claimed there were electoral malpractices in the polls, asking them to seek legal redress in courts instead of tarnishing her name.

Ms Achani maintained she won fairly and asked disgruntled opponents to challenge her win in court.

She spoke at Tiwi Magodzoni, where she held celebrations with locals after her victory.

Ms Achani said accusations levelled against her and the electoral commission were inflammatory and asked locals to be calm.

Three governor candidates who lost to her have jointly rejected the results.

Mr Ali Mwakwere (Wiper), Chai Lung’anzi (Pamoja African Alliance) and Prof Hamadi Boga (ODM) said the governor’s election was flawed.

“As the second governor of this county, I am ready to face them and ready for whatever outcome. The three should follow the law if they are bothered and stop causing tension in the county,” said Ms Achani, who was declared winner with 59,674 votes.

Prof Boga received 53,972 votes, while Mr Lung’anzi mustered 47,639 and Mr Mwakwere 9,639.

Separately, other elected Kwale leaders have promised to work together for the good of residents.

Speaking in Matuga, Kwale senator-elect Issa Boy told his opponents that they should bury the hatchet and focus on their main mission, which is providing services.

“I know that we have fought a lot during the campaigns and may have exchanged hateful words. But our victory means our people have chosen us, so we should work together in their favour,” he said.

For her part, Kwale woman representative-elect Fatuma Masito said she was ready to work with the other elected leaders.

“It is time we put our differences behind us and ensure that we are united to serve all residents of Kwale,” she said.