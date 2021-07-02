Learning disrupted as winds blow roofs off school buildings in Kinango

Strong winds on Tuesday blew off the roofs of buildings at Vigurungani Primary School in Kinango, Kwale County, disrupting learning.

Headteacher Peter Kibaruwa did not respond to our calls about the incident that happened during lunch break.

Kwale County Education Director Martin Cheruiyot confirmed the incident, saying there were no injuries.

“This is a catastrophe that we did not expect. We have already set up measures to repair the roofs and ensure that learning resumes normally. Luckily, no pupil was hurt,” he said.

About 700 pupils attend the school. The affected buildings housed standards Four and Five pupils, a staffroom and one old classroom, a source at the school said.

Children in the affected classrooms were transferred to other rooms in the school.

Some of the classrooms at Vigurungani Primary School in Kinango, Kwale County, which were damaged by strong winds on June 29, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy

Repair plans

Mr Cheruiyot said officials were working with Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari to ensure the classes are repaired and normal learning resumes.

He said he expected the repairs to be completed within one month.

Mr Tayari said they will use money from the Emergency Fund to repair the classes.

“We are working on it and construction is going to begin as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that plans were also underway to build new classes at the school by the Kinango Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The school sits on a hill, making it susceptible to the strong winds that are common in the area.

This is not the first time strong winds have damaged buildings in the area, said one person who lives near the school. The roof of an office was blown off by winds about one year ago.