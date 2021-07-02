Learning disrupted as winds blow roofs off school buildings in Kinango

Vigurungani Primary School

Part of the roof that was blown away by strong winds at Vigurungani Primary School in Kinango, Kwale County, on June 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Cheruiyot said officials were working with Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari to ensure the classes are repaired and normal learning resumes.

Strong winds on Tuesday blew off the roofs of buildings at Vigurungani Primary School in Kinango, Kwale County, disrupting learning.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME With cotton revival pledge a mirage for Homa Bay farmers

  2. Revealed: What news consumers want

  3. Police officers shoot, injure each other outside city pub

  4. Changamwe MP Mwinyi laments police 'harassment'

  5. 2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.