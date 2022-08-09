Kwale women resort to lemons to clean fingers after Kiems kit failure

Elderly women in Kwale’s Kinango constituency were forced to use lemons and stones to clean their hands after Kiems kits failed to capture their fingerprints.

At Mwamambi Primary School in Mwavumbo ward, at least 10 women were unable to vote.

Nation.Africa found them sitting outside the polling station scrubbing their fingers with raw lemons and small rocks.

"We have been here since morning and have been asked to clean our hands because the equipment could not recognise our fingerprints, " said Kasuxhe Chari.

The women also raised concerns about voting delays, saying they arrived at the polling station at dawn and were tired.

At Roman Primary School, a 102-year-old woman was among residents who showed up to vote.

Kasirimi Mwangome's great grandchildren, who came with her to the station, said she had insisted on voting.

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari blamed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for failing to deliver Kiems kits and other voting materials on time to remote areas.

"By 12pm some of our people were already tired from standing in queues while voting had not begun," he said.

Kwale governor candidate Chai Lung'anzi (Pamoja African Alliance) asked the IEBC to extend voting hours in areas where polling was delayed.

These include Mabamani in Puma ward, Kubo South ward and Kombani in Matuga, and Kikoneni in Lungalunga.