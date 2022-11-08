Kwale village locals suffer in chemical spill aftermath

Residents of Meli Kubwa in Kwale County are worried about environmental pollution after an unknown chemical spilled near their main water source.

The concerns come after a tanker overturned and spilled its contents on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The tanker was ferrying the chemical to Nairobi.

A cow died and 37 others suffered severe injuries in their hooves and udders after they stepped on the corrosive chemical.

Residents told Nation.Africa that they feared the chemical might contaminate the nearby Msufi water pan that serves the community.

Mr Mwajoto Mwagawari, whose cows were affected, said he had reported the incident to the Mackinnon Road police station.

He said the livestock were heading to the water pan when they stepped on the chemical, which killed one cow on the spot.

"My herder was not aware that the chemical had spilled there. Some of my livestock are missing because they ran away after stepping on the acid," he said.

He blamed the driver of the vehicle and traffic police, saying they had failed to cordon off the area to prevent a disaster.

Mackinnon Road member of the county assembly (MCA) Lenox Mwanyae said the spill had raised health concerns among residents.

Mr Mwanyae urged the government to take immediate action to contain the impact of the spill.

"We fear that if it rains today, the spill will contaminate the water source. The government must come in and stop the looming disaster," he said.

The water pan is used by livestock and has several varieties of fish consumed by locals. Mr Mwanyae said the chemical will also damage the ecosystem.

"Children also swim there. It is the only source used to water animals. Some people use the water to wash their clothes," he said.

Samburu police boss Fredrick Ombaka confirmed the incident, saying the government had stepped in to prevent further damage.

The environment watchdog Nema was on the ground to assess the impact of the spill, Mr Ombaka said.

He warned residents against scooping the product and to stay away from the area.