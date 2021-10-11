Kwale sees low voter registration numbers

Low voter registration has been witnessed at most centres in Kwale County as the exercise enters its second week.

During a spot check by the Nation, clerks at one station in Lungalunga Constituency said an average of at least five people were turning up to register every day.

At the same time, most people visiting the centres are those that have already registered to vote and are only seeking to change their polling stations.

Kwale County Election Manager Nelly Ilongo said 64,000 locals are being targeted in the whole exercise.

Kwale currently has 281,000 registered voters.

IEBC had hoped to net millions of new young voters across the country ahead of the 2022 poll.

She said the enhanced continuous voter registration exercise will end on November 4.

“So many are failing to register because they are of age but do not have ID cards. They should go pick theirs if they applied so that they can also vote,” she told the Nation.

5,000 ID cards remain uncollected from registration centres in Kwale County.

According to County Registrar of Persons Selina Aluse, most cards belong to people who applied to get IDs for the first time.

Ms Aluse said her office is partnering with sub-chiefs to get IDs delivered to every sub-location.