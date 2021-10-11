Kwale sees low voter registration numbers

Voter Registration kwale iebc

IEBC officials register a voter during an Enhanced Continous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise at Mwakingwena Primary School in Ukunda, Kwale County. 

Photo credit: Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Low voter registration has been witnessed at most centres in Kwale County as the exercise enters its second week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.