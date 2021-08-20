Kwale releases schedule for Covid-19 mass vaccination

Covid-19 vaccination

A man receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Uasin Gishu County. Kenya reported 1,506 new Covid-19 infections on August 18, 2021, raising cumulative cases to 224,400.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kwale County has officially begun a rollout of vaccines to members of the public to boost its efforts to curb the spread and deaths because of Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.