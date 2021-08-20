Kwale releases schedule for Covid-19 mass vaccination

Kwale County has officially begun a rollout of vaccines to members of the public to boost its efforts to curb the spread and deaths because of Covid-19.

To reduce crowding at the vaccination centres, the county has slotted specific days to different groups of people, even as the number of health workers in vaccine uptake remain low.

“As we aim to vaccinate the entire population, precautions need to be taken to minimize overcrowding in vaccination sites,” Health Chief Executive Francis Gwama said in a public notice.

The public will be vaccinated all Friday as security personnel are slotted for Mondays, those working in educational institutions on Tuesdays, health workers on Wednesdays and other civil servants on Thursday.

Public facilities issuing the vaccination are Msambweni Referral hospital and Kwale Sub-County hospital in Matuga. Residents who want to be vaccinated are required to register online on the Ministry of Health portal.

The government early this week made it mandatory for all civil servants to be vaccinated.

Kwale has in the recent past lost prominent leaders like former Kwale Women Rep Zinab Chidzuga who was buried last week and Hassan Chitembe, a county ODM leader, both of whom died due to Covid-19 related complications.

This comes as the number of Covid-19 deaths in Kwale remains unreported, something Health Chief Officer Salim Mbete said was because most patients are seeking traditional treatment for the deadly disease. For this reason, he said the number of deaths in the past six weeks has not surpassed five.

“With all diseases, there is an element of self-medication, so even when people die, this will not be in any records,” he said in an interview with nation.africa.

He added that due to cultural barriers, that do not allow post-mortems to be conducted, many health conditions end up unrecorded.

It has also emerged that more Covid-19 patients are moving to Mombasa County from Kwale to seek medical assistance, hence their data is recorded in Mombasa County. This has made it difficult for Kwale to track and ascertain the numbers of people affected by the pandemic.

So far, the County Government has slowed down on its activities, advising most of their staff to work from home to reduce infections.