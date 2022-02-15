Kwale health workers call off strike as talks are planned

Health workers in Kwale County on Tuesday suspended their two-week strike that had paralysed health services.

Kenya Professional Nurses Association (KPNA) national secretary Triza Ireri told Nation.Africa that they were in talks with their employer to resolve their grievances.

“We will give dialogue a chance. But the talks are not going to take a day or two. So, we have agreed that we suspend the strike as we finalise the negotiations with the county government,” she said.

She added that all the other medics will resume their work starting on Wednesday as instructed by union officials.

“Residents can now access medical services in all centres. Our strike did not mean that the county was incompetent, it only meant that they failed in their labour relations,” she said.

The strike would have entered its third week on Wednesday.

The medics protested stagnation in job groups, delayed promotions and non-payment of staff allowances.

Other issues cited by the striking workers were payment of promotional arrears, immediate finalisation of the current promotion list and full implementation of various schemes of service.

The workers were represented by at least five unions, including the Kenya National Union of Laboratory Officers (Knumlo), and claimed that the county government had given them empty promises for years.

Other unions that took part in the industrial action are the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) and Kenya Health Workers Professional Society (KHPS).