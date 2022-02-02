Kwale fruit farmers count losses as factory is delayed

Sabina Jeremiah picks rotting mangoes in her farm in Shimba Hills, Kwale County. Fruit farmers are counting losses due to the lack of a ready market for their products despite bumper harvests.


Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kwale fruit farmers are counting losses due to the lack of a ready market for their products despite bumper harvests.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.