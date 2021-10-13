Kwale executives challenge disciplinary action against them

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

Three officials of the Kwale County government have challenged a report by ward reps that proposed disciplinary action be taken against them for allegedly irregularly procuring a law firm to recover unpaid debts.

