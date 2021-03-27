Kenya bars entry of Tanzania maize over aflatoxin levels

The are blaming the Kenyan government of frustrating them, despite their cargo being cleared by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) agents and issued with export certificate .



Twenty-eight trucks have been at the border since the early this month, after Kenya banned maize from Tanzania and Uganda, for allegedly having aflatoxins, before rescinding the decision, but with stringent importation rules.



The drivers had to drive back to Tanzania in protest of not getting any communication from Kenya, on the reasons behind being denied access to deliver the consignment.



"I have been here since March 15 hoping to deliver the maize to Kenya but in vain. We were told the border management is waiting communication from Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), before we can deliver the cargo but since then, no communication has been forthcoming," said Allexander Lason, one of the drivers.



According to Abed Karata, one of the exporters, after the protest, the border management has threatened to blacklist all trucks which returned cargo to Tanzania side unless they pay $400 (Sh43,557) per truck as custom charges.



"We could not afford paying drivers and truck owner that is why we decided to return the cargo but after protest, we were slapped by a custom charge or the trucks will be barred from entering any Kenyan border," said Mr Karata.



Ms Daines Mwakisiara, a maize farmer said could not believe that her consignment was being held at the border, so she had to visit Lunga Lunga office to get information.



"I took a loan to get maize into the country, hoping to get funds immediately so I suspected there was a foul play when I was told my goods were stuck here. However, I have confirmed the driver was barred from entering Kenya. This does not align with the East African spirit of free movement of goods and persons," said Ms Mwakisiara.



Efforts to get comments from border management on the standoff were futile.