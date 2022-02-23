Hundreds of Kwale residents get free health services, food donations

At least 600 patients in Kwale County have received free health services under a partnership between the county and a non-governmental group.

Alietisam worked with the county health department to treat locals and donate Sh400,000 worth of medical supplies to Kwale Hospital.

At least 1,000 other residents affected by drought also received donations of food items.

The organisation also treated free of charge people suffering from eye problems and vascular diseases from Matuga, Lungalunga and Kinango.

Speaking when he handed over the supplies on Wednesday, the lobby’s representative, Hussein Mwange, said the aid was necessary as many of the residents can barely afford health services.

"We started with Kwale County because we figured many residents are facing challenges. A majority of them also lack finances (to pay for) critical services such as operations, " Mr Mwange said.

Kwale Health Executive Francis Gwama and Chief Officer Salim Mbete lauded the support, saying the donations would strengthen health services.

"We are grateful for the support. The donations will add to the stock that we already have in our pharmacies," said Mr Gwama.

For his part, Mr Mbete said the assistance will help the county government tackle health problems facing disadvantaged residents.

"We will ensure that the donations reach all citizens," Mr Mbete added.

The donations come as health services resumed at the county’s medical facilities after health workers returned to work from a strike.

Mr Gwama asked doctors who had not returned to work to do so.

The workers had been on strike for two weeks, saying the county had delayed their salaries and was not promoting deserving workers.