Hundreds of Kwale residents get free health services, food donations

Kwale Health Executive Francis Gwama(left) receives medical supplies from representatives of Alietisam Charity Organization at the Kwale Sub County Hospital on February 22, 2022.  

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

At least 600 patients in Kwale County have received free health services under a partnership between the county and a non-governmental group.

