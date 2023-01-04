Over 60 homes destroyed as storm hits Kwale

More than 69 families in Kinango, Kwale County, were spend the New Year in the cold after a devastating storm destroyed a number of houses, including those belonging to police officers.

The incident occurred at around 3pm when heavy rains, strong winds, thunder and lightning struck Ndavaya location, a police report seen by Nation.Africa indicated.

Part of the destruction caused by a storm and strong winds in Kinango, Kwale County. Photo credit: Courtesy

Kwale County Disaster Coordinator Joseph Thoya, “No human life or livestock has been lost. Only one lady who was harvesting water was injured on the leg by sharp iron sheets but she was treated and discharged.”

The national and county governments have already supplied 40 bags of maize and beans to the affected families.

“The county disaster team, which is being chaired by the county commissioner, will be meeting…to give direction on further intervention needed,” he said, adding that the Kenya Red Cross Society, the County Disaster Management Department and security agencies are assessing the extent of damage that the torrential rains have caused.

Roof blown off in Kwale County following a storm. Photo credit: Courtesy

The storm destroyed houses in the police line, the Assistant County Commissioner building, dispensary, the county government buildings, Ndavaya Secondary School buildings, and buildings at Ndavaya shopping centre.