Governor Achani lobbying for Cabinet positions for Coast leaders

Lobbying for government appointments for Coast Kenya Kwanza leaders who lost the August 9 polls has intensified, with supporters claiming they delivered what the party wanted.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani has urged President William Ruto to reward the politicians with posts for standing by him and delivering votes.

Ms Achani said former Kwale governor Salim Mvurya, and former MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango) and Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) are among the leaders that deserve state appointments.

Mr Mvurya, who served two terms, was President Ruto's Coast region point man.

Ms Jumwa sought the Kilifi governor’s seat but lost to Gideon Mung’aro (ODM). Mr Tayari lost to Gonzi Rai of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), while Mr Mwashetani was dislodged by Mangale Chiforomodo of the United Democratic Movement.

“We thank President Ruto for keeping his word to the Coast region. He had promised this region the Senate speaker's seat, which was awarded to former Kilifi governor Amason Kingi. We have high expectations from the Kenya Kwanza alliance government,” Ms Achani said.

Meanwhile, Governor Achani blamed the lack of drugs in public facilities in Kwale County on supply delays at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

Ms Achani also blamed the long campaign and election period.

But she assured Kwale residents that her government will expedite the procurement of essential medicines and other supplies.

In an interview with a Mombasa radio station, Ms Achani said Kemsa services should be streamlined to ensure counties get medical supplies on time.

“Many dispensaries are grappling with an acute shortage of drugs but it is because of the long political period that Kemsa was unable to supply us with medical commodities. But we have already paid Kemsa and anytime soon they will supply our hospitals with drugs,” she said.

Ms Achani said governors are also discussing drug supply challenges at Kemsa during the ongoing Council of Governor’s meeting in Mombasa.

“Sometimes counties pay Kemsa on time but are unable to be supplied with drugs. For instance, Kwale does not have any Kemsa debt, but we are grappling with delays in supplies. We are discussing if Kemsa should be the only organisation to supply us with medical essentials,” she added.

She added that cooperation between the national government and counties will streamline services.

She said she will focus on health, agriculture and education. In agriculture, she pledged to build dams for irrigation and to provide water for livestock.

She also said she will hire more health workers for the county’s more than 150 health facilities.

She warned medics against absconding from duty, urging residents to reach out to relevant authorities if they do not find health workers at their workstations.

“We have many hospitals but there is a shortage of health workers and that’s why we want to employ more. Kwale has a lot of drought-stricken areas, but dams will provide a permanent solution,” she added.

“Kwale residents should access safe and clean drinking water. I will also focus on roads to boost connectivity.”

She urged youths to focus on agriculture and business instead of wanting to rely on formal employment.

“We are available to help you focus on agriculture and business. Come to our offices, we have experts to help you go about the two areas,” she said.

Others eyeing national appointments include Hassan Omar (UDA), who sought the Mombasa governor’s seat but lost to ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir, who won with 119,083 votes against Mr Omar’s 98,105.

Tana River’s Hussein Dado (UDA) lost to incumbent Dhadho Godhana (ODM), who won 26,633 votes against the former’s 26,892.

Former Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, who was promised the Lands Cabinet secretary position, is also eyeing a national appointment.

Mr Mbogo was Mike Sonko’s running mate for the Mombasa governor’s seat. Mr Sonko’s party was promised the Lands portfolio after ditching the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance and joining President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Mr Sonko had shelved his gubernatorial ambition after the High Court dismissed his applications seeking to quash the revocation of his clearance for the Mombasa race.

Mr Mbogo and Mr Sonko defected to Kenya Kwanza, citing frustrations from powerful individuals who they claimed blocked their bid for governor. They campaigned for Mr Omar.