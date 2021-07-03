Give us more human interest stories, not politics, Kwale residents ask editors

Kenyans have asked the media to give prominence to human interest stories as opposed to politics.

During a meeting organised by the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) at Diani Reef Hotel on Saturday, Kwale residents said that many media platforms give prominence to politics as opposed to issues affecting local communities.

The event saw KEG members interact with news sources, advertisers, county and national government leadership.

"Why should an incident of child defilement be ignored just because a politician is holding a meeting in the same county?" asked Mr Mackenzie Mohammed, a Kwale-based human rights activist.

The residents claimed that the media gives more airtime and space to political stories even as the editors said the political debates were of interest to more audiences.

Kwale County Youth and Sports Chief Executive Ramadhan Bungale said that the media should give prominence to more positive stories.

“Isn’t there anything positive in society to be reported about? There is a lot of negativity in the media,” he said.

General news

Nation Media Coast Regional Editor Allan Olingo said the media covers not just politicians, but general news.

“We do not just cover politicians, we ensure that we cover all stories. Today I will cover a politician but tomorrow you will find me doing a story on overgrown sugarcane at Ramisi, we always try to be as diverse as we can,” he said.

He added: "News is what happens around you, we not only concentrate on the negative stories. There are more positive stories we have done in Kwale County."

Kenya Editors Guild Vice-Chairperson Zubeida Koome said citizens do not have to pay to be interviewed or have their stories either aired or published.

"One of the roles of the media is to inform and it is wrong for anyone to pay for their story to be aired. Do not pay for any stories, unless it is an advertisement," she said.

The editors urged Kenyans to deal with journalists accredited by the Media Council of Kenya.

News gathering

Mr Wanyama Chebusiri, who moderated the town hall meeting urged residents to work closely with reporters.

Kwale residents were also taken through the news gathering process and the technicalities involved in processing news. Ms Koome encouraged Kwale residents to practice citizen journalism to ensure issues affecting them are highlighted.

On failure to publish some stories, KEG Council Member Linda Bach said editors give priority to breaking news stories and those that have a huge impact on society.

Other issues that emerged were failure of media houses to make follow ups on some stories.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast Executive Sam Ikwaye commended the media for highlighting more tourism stories from the Coast. He called for more partnerships between media houses and private stakeholders.