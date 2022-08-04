Four die as MP campaign vehicle crashes in Lungalunga

Four people on Thursday died after they were involved in an accident at Kanan area along the Likoni – Lungalunga Highway in Kwale County.

The four were travelling in a campaign vehicle belonging to Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani when the car got a tyre burst, lost control, rolled and crashed, according to Lungalunga OCPD Peter Nzimbi.

“They were coming from Kanana heading to Lungalunga when the vehicle got a tyre burst and rolled. Preliminary investigations show the vehicle could have been at a high speed,” Mr Nzimbi said.

He added three people died on the spot, while two others were rushed to Lungalunga Sub County Hospital where one succumbed to injuries.

Among those who died are the driver of the vehicle.