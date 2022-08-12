Fatuma Achani becomes first woman governor in Coast with Kwale win
Fatuma Achani of UDA has clinched the Kwale Gubernatorial seat with 59,674 votes, defeating ODM's Hamadi Boga who came in second with 53,972 in a closely fought race.
She becomes the first female Governor in the coastal region and the second governor of Kwale County after Salim Mvurya.
Ms Achani is the deputy county boss while Mr Boga is a former Agriculture Principal Secretary.
Data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed that Kwale County has 328,316 registered voters. But turnout was low, attributed to malfunctioning Kiems kits and delays in opening polling stations.
More follows...