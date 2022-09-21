Candidate in Kwale Speaker race wants elections suspended

The election of the Kwale County Assembly speaker could be stopped after a resident asked the High Court in Mombasa to suspend it.

Mr Michael Chiponda, who has expressed his interest in the post, wants voting suspended until his grievances are addressed.

His main argument is that he was barred from running on the grounds that he was not a registered voter in the county.

Mr Chiponda is a registered voter in Likoni, Mombasa County.

He argues that this is an illegal and unconstitutional requirement.

“This provision is solely and with malice targeting me, having been a registered voter in Likoni Timbwani Ward,” he said.

He added: “The elections are due but I have been blocked from vying. This decision is highly prejudicial to my rights and fundamental freedoms.”

He lamented that the decision to bar him from vying was made unilaterally without following the law.

A Speaker will be elected today after ward reps are sworn in.

But Mr Chiponda wants the election suspended until his grievances are heard.

He wants orders “to restrain the Kwale County Assembly from holding and conducting elections for the Speaker’s post pending the hearing and determination of the petition”.

He also wants the court to order that he is duly qualified to vie for the position.

He says he complied with all the requirements for the post.

“I have attached all the materials required confirming that I am qualified to vie for the position as advertised in a gazette notice number 11067,” he said.