Briton, Kenyan girlfriend die in motorcycle accident day after sharing beach videos

A Briton and a Kenyan woman believed to be his girlfriend died on Friday in a fatal road accident in Msambweni, Kwale county.

Kwale Police boss, Mr Josphat Kinyua confirming the incident, said the accident was caused by speeding.

The two, Adam James Stagg, 36, and 21-year-old Jackline Kendy were reported to be riding a Suzuki sport motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The accident happened along Beach Road towards the Neptune area.

“The rider of the motorcycle (Adam) was carrying one pillion passenger (Kendy). Upon reaching the location of the accident, the rider hit a speed bump and veered off the road to the left where they hit a concrete wall,” explained Mr Kinyua.

The two are said to have died on the spot and their bodies have been moved to Msambweni Sub-County hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

Ms Kendy’s videos, as posted on her social media platforms, revealed an outgoing person who loved to live her life to the fullest with a caption on her Tiktok page ‘Live your life for you and not for the world’

A day before the accident, she had posted on Tiktok a video of her and the Briton enjoying a motorcycle ride at an unidentified beach.

At the start of the video captioned ‘Happiness is by Choice’ and ‘Mapenzi’ loosely translating to Love, Ms Kendy is seen riding the motorcycle before the man takes over as she takes the passenger’s seat.

On February 12, she posted videos and photos of herself and the Briton and captioned ‘This is how bad it hurts to say goodbye

Most of her Tiktok videos showed the lovebirds at various beaches and others of her dancing, an indication that they loved to visit the beaches together.