Twin deaths that shocked Mombasa and left AP officer in the dock

Were it not for the bullet head recovered at a crime scene at Mwenza village in Mombasa, the state may have struggled to connect Police Constable Yunus Athman to the gruesome murder of a civilian.

According to the state, Mr Athman walked into a homestead in Likoni on September 10, 2018 and shot dead Mbaraka Maitha Omar, whom he had found lying on the veranda.

Later, boda boda operator Albert Wekesa, who had ferried the officer to the murder scene also died mysteriously. Wekesa’s body was found dumped near Dongo Kundu road, leaving no witnesses to Omar's murder.

Mr James Njuru, an investigator with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), was instructed to find the person who killed Omar.

During the course of the investigation, Mr Njuru interviewed and recorded statements from 15 witnesses and collected documentary evidence from Inuka Police Station, Administration Police Mtongwe and Likoni Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

On Monday, Mr Njuru informed Mombasa High Court Judge Ann Ong’injo, who is presiding over Mr Athman's trial for Omar's death, about how Ipoa zeroed in on the suspect.

On the same day Omar was killed, Mr Njuru and his colleague Sarah Mwea visited the crime scene and drew a sketch plan.

They found two used cartridges and one live bullet at the scene.

They also met Ms Kabibi Douglas, who handed over a bullet head she had recovered from the scene.

“Ms Douglas had kept the bullet head because she did not trust the police officers, fearing they would protect their own if she handed over the evidence to them,” Mr Njuru explained in court.

The suspect's firearm was later found after he was disarmed, and Mr Njuru also examined the arms register.

He told the court he forwarded the firearm, spent cartridges, three bullets, and the bullet head to the firearm examiner and ballistic section for forensic examination. The results connected the officer to Omar's killing, positively identifying the gun assigned to Mr Athman as the murder weapon.

The court also heard that the suspect had been issued a Taurus pistol loaded with five bullets six days before the murder, but he failed to renew his firearm as required by the rules and regulations on firearm issuance.

“We established that Mr Athman shot the unarmed deceased twice. But he posed no danger to the officer or to anyone,” said Mr Njuru.

At the time, Mr Athman was based at Administration Police Likoni sub-county, assigned duties to a special police unit code named SPIV.

The SPIV unit is usually relieved of normal police duties to tackle complex crime cases.

The court heard that there was a report of stock theft at Inuka police, and the officer was told that Omar was among the thieves who stole the goats.

Omar was at his parents’ home in Mtongwe, relaxing with his brother, when the officer was notified of his location.

Upon reaching the homestead, the suspect and the informer found Omar lying on the veranda. The officer identified him and shot him twice at close range without hesitation.

A post-mortem conducted on Omar’s body established the cause of death as severe haemorrhagic shock secondary to gunshot injury with severe traumatic head and neck injuries.

During the post-mortem, a bullet head was retrieved from the deceased's brain and forwarded for ballistic examination.

According to Mr Njuru, the suspect's superiors attempted to cover up the murder, but Ipoa outsmarted them when they received the bullet head, which matched other exhibits recovered from the suspect.

Mr Njuru told the court during cross-examination by the suspect's lawyer, Eugene Wangila, that the force used by the suspect was unlawful and disproportionate since the deceased had not committed any criminal offense and was unarmed at the time.

“The principles of the use of firearms as envisaged in the schedule, including necessity, proportionality, and justification, were not observed by the officer,” he said.

Mr Athman has denied killing Omar, an offence the state alleges he committed when he went to the deceased's home to effect an arrest.

According to Ipoa investigations, Mr Athman picked up Wekesa from his home on the night of May 21, 2022, before he was found dead the following morning.

“We have not charged Mr Athman with the murder of Wekesa, but investigations are still ongoing,” he said.