13 elephants to be flown 7,000km to Kenyan wilderness

Thirteen African elephants weighing 25 tonnes will fly more than 7,000km across the globe to their ancestral homelands in Kenya for rewilding.

This will be the first time that a herd of elephants has been returned to Africa from Europe.

The Aspinall Foundation (TAF), in partnership with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), is planning to translocate the elephants from the Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent in the UK to the Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary in Kwale County.

The elephants now live in an eight-acre enclosure at the park in Kent. The group is one of the most successful breeding herds of African elephants in Europe.

In a Kenya Gazette notice on March 25, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) invited public views on an environmental and social impact assessment report for the proposed translocation and rewilding of the jumbos.

Nema says the translocation has potential impacts that include risks of contracting diseases and disease epidemics, human-wildlife conflict, poaching, competition for water and predation of the elephants.

Other risks cited are vegetation loss during construction of the camp to host the elephants and security of the release site and staff camp.

Kenyans have 30 days since the publication of the notice to submit their views so as to help Nema in its decision-making regarding the project.

TAF said the translocation is a world first.

“This is the first time that a herd of elephants has ever been rewilded anywhere in the world. No elephant rewilding project of this scale has ever been attempted before,” TAF said.

“TAF will work with The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the KWS to rewild an entire breeding herd of 13 African elephants, including three calves.”

It added: "They comprise two interrelated families but we intend to rewild them as one larger herd. Although they are receiving the best care possible, TAF believes that these animals belong in the wild and that no elephants belong in captivity."

Two different sites, both in the south of Kenya, are under consideration. They both provide the perfect natural conditions for the elephants.

The transportation of the animals will be organised by TAF and its partner Kester Vickery of Conservation Solutions, which have successfully translocated over 100,000 animals.

“While this is uncharted territory, we have reintroduced other animals into the wild very successfully. Just last year, we rewilded two cheetahs, Saba and Nairo, back to South Africa – another Aspinall Foundation world first,” TAF said.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, KWS Director-General John Waweru and Director of Strategy Edwin Wanyonyi visited Howletts Wild Animal Park recently. They were hosted by the TAF chairman Damian Aspinall to see the herd and the staff involved in their care.

“This meeting has further strengthened our relationship with the Ministry and KWS, familiarised them with our cherished herd and been a positive step towards the next exciting phase,” Mr Aspinall said.

“Working closely with their expert team will enable us to select the optimum habitat for these magnificent animals and ensure the smoothest possible transition to their new lives in the wild.”

Last year, Kenyan authorities said they had not been consulted on the planned elephant relocation.