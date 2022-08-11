Tallying resumes in Matuga as officials probe voting fraud

Vote tallying has resumed in Matuga constituency after it was suspended for over six hours over claims of fraud after two suspects were arrested with election materials.

The two were found with a Kiems kit, IEBC stamps and empty ballot papers.

Armed security guards took over the tallying centre for the better part of Thursday morning after some candidates at the station raised concerns about the results.

"Anyone with concerns and complaints should follow the right procedure. But we cannot hold the process for a long period of time," said Kwale County Returning Officer Obadiah Kariuki.

Constituency Returning Officer Abdalla Chikophe said he would only verify and announce the results on Form 34A and proceed with them to Nairobi.

"I have been advised by the commission to change the process and only announce the forms 34A, which are needed in Nairobi. We want to finish with the presidential results from all the polling stations," he said.

The other results, including for MP, governor, senator, woman rep and ward rep, have been suspended.

Tallying and verification of votes continued in Lungalunga, Msambweni and Kinango constituencies, with governor aspirants Fatuma Achani, Prof Hamadi Boga and Chai Lung’anzi in a tight race.