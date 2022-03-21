New tsetse fly invasion in Kwale worries authorities

Authorities have warned about a new tsetse fly invasion in the Shimba Hills National Reserve in Kwale County, saying livestock, humans and wildlife are at risk.

The Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council (KENTTEC) said the insect is undermining agriculture, public health and tourism in the region.

KENTTEC chief executive Dr Pamela Olet said the dangerous insect is being monitored.

“We are catching about 100 flies per trap in 48 hours. We have several traps and we noted the density of the fly is high here and it is a challenge to the livestock, wildlife and the people,” Dr Olet said.

The tsetse fly spreads nagana in animals and sleeping sickness in humans.

Dr Olet spoke at the Shimba Hills reserve where KENTTEC, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Wildlife Research Institute (WRI) are catching the flies and monitoring their spread.

The organisations will then start eradicating them.

Kenya’s past efforts to combat tsetse flies have been hampered by re-infestation when control measures broke down due to budgetary constraints and uncoordinated efforts among others.

Dr Olet called on all stakeholders including national and county governments and NGOs to help eradicate the pests.

She added that although tsetse flies had affected all the six counties in the Coast region, with Kwale being the most disadvantaged, getting rid of the flies is expensive.

“This is a very expensive venture. Even just doing the monitoring, you will have to buy a cloth. Most of the material is imported because we cannot produce locally a material that can maintain a tsetse fly for a long period. One litre of the insecticide we are using costs Sh7,000,” she said.

Though KENTTEC needs at least Sh7 billion to remove tsetse flies in 38 affected counties, the Treasury had only provided Sh250 million to address the problem in those areas.

But she said that due to climate change, the other nine counties that are in cooler regions and have never been affected by tsetse flies may start being infested because of a change in temperatures.

KENTTEC Coast regional coordinator Johannes Cheptoo said the flies were not only affecting Shimba Hills National Reserve but other conservation areas such as Tsavo, Nguuni and Buda forest, posing a risk to wild animals and biodiversity.

He said animals were already getting sick and some had died.

The population of tsetse flies at the Shimba Hills reserve have become a concern and hence the partnership with KENTTEC, said Dr Mohammed Omar, a scientist with WRI.

“We have asked them to partner with us so that we can solve the issue of tsetse infestation, which hopefully will impact positively on the wildlife population and communities,” he said.

“As we know, communities are supposed to be the major beneficiaries of these conservation areas and we can only do that by improving their quality of life through eradication of the flies.”

He explained that climate change is behind the high population of tsetse flies in Shimba Hills.

“Some of the species in Shimba Hills are the ones we expect to find on the lower side of the coast. It could be that the environment is becoming more conducive for the flies. This is what we hope to learn and achieve so that at the end we control the tsetse flies,” Dr Omar said.