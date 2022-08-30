Wiper’s Mwalika Mboni wins re-election in Kitui Rural
Wiper Party’s Mwalika Mboni has won the Kitui Rural MP race. The incumbent won re-election with 19, 745 votes against UDA party’s Charles Mutisya Nyamai who garnered 10, 178 votes.
Announcing the results at South Eastern Kenya University, the constituency’s returning officer Winfred Ndoti said the voter turnout was 54.57% with a total of 30, 089 votes cast.
Mr Nyamai is a two-term former area MP.
Mr Mwalika ran on a CCU ticket in 2017 before defecting to Wiper ahead of the 2022 elections.