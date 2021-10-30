Veteran Kenyan journalist Gideon Mulaki dies

Veteran journalist Gideon Mulaki.

Veteran journalist Gideon Mulaki.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Veteran Kenyan journalist Gideon Mulaki has died. He passed on at his Ikutha rural home in Kitui County on Friday evening after a short illness. Mr Mulaki is one of the journalists who fought for press freedom.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.