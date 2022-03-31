Kitui MCAs’ plan to work from Mwingi draws criticism

Questions are being raised about plans by the Kitui County Assembly to relocate its sittings to Mwingi without following due process, only four months before the August 9 elections.

All the 54 elected and nominated MCAs and the assembly staff will operate from Mwingi for the next two years to pave the way for building another office block in Kitui town.

Amid opposition from some MCAs, Speaker George Ndotto presided over a session where a motion to relocate to Mwingi was passed, alongside a Sh11 million budget to refurbish the old Mwingi county council chambers.

The decision, taken without public participation, will affect the next ward reps, whose constituents will have to travel longer distances to meet them in Mwingi.

The plan has drawn sharp criticism, with critics saying it amounts to illegally moving the county government headquarters from its designated location through the back door without mandatory public participation and approval by Parliament.

No public participation

Lawyers and business leaders have accused the assembly of failing to conduct public participation on the matter that affects all Kitui County residents, who will bear the inconvenience and extra cost of reaching their representatives.

Lawyer Morris Kimuli cited Section 6A of the County Governments Act, which stipulates that each county should be located in a place set out in the Third Schedule of the Act.

He said this means that both the National Assembly and the Senate will have to consider the decision of the Kitui assembly by amending the Act to include Mwingi town as a designated county headquarters.

“The Kitui urban area is the designated headquarters of Kitui County. You can’t wake up one morning and decide to relocate the assembly without consulting the people as required by the law,” he said.

He explained that any decision to relocate either the county assembly or the executive from the physical location specified in law must first be endorsed by the people and approved by Parliament.

Section 6A, Clause 3 of the Act stipulates that a county assembly should, before passing a resolution to relocate its base, facilitate public participation, which in this case was never done.

Inconvenience residents

Kitui County youth leader Aggrey Nzomo said the decision will heavily inconvenience residents from far-flung areas like Endau, Mutito, Mutha, Kanziko, Ikutha, Athi and Kanyangi wards seeking services from the assembly.

He said people from these areas will have to spend two days on the way due to the distance they must cover, which means added costs on them.

“Previously, the assembly held sittings for three years within Kitui town as they constructed the ultramodern chamber. Why can’t they do the same this time round?” asked Mr Nzomo.

Coming just a month before the dissolution of Parliament, Mr Nzomo said this plan is proceeding during the transition period and looks suspicious, and that it should be left to the next assembly to decide what is best for them.

Administrative decision

However, Majority Leader Peter Kilonzo defended the decision, describing it as administrative and saying it is meant to facilitate expansion as there is an acute shortage of office space.

Mr Kilonzo, the MCA for Athi ward that borders Makueni County, said there was no need for public participation because the relocation is temporary.

“We decided to relocate to Mwingi to give the people of that region a chance to interact with the assembly in the spirit of devolution, and also to cut costs because we’ll not be renting office space like we did when we hired Kefri premises,” he said.

Hefty travel allowances

The Nation established that MCAs from the farthest wards will be smiling all the way to the bank as they rake in hefty travel allowances.

Under Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) rules, every MCA is entitled to Sh90 as mileage allowance for every kilometre travelled beyond a 50km radius from the assembly to their wards.

This means the assembly will create a budget to facilitate more than two thirds of the MCAs and their staff to travel for business to Mwingi for the two years they will be expanding their current offices.