Macabre killing of five-year-old pupil shocks Kitui village

Kitui murder

A village in Kitui is reeling in shock after a main, said to be mentally ill, killed a five-year-old boy, cut off his head and roasted it.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

On Monday morning, five-year-old Ian Kitheka Kisilu woke up in high spirits and after breakfast, he bid goodbye to his father and mother as he left for school.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.