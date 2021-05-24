Priest who tried to kill lover, child to know his fate today

By  Kitavi Mutua

A Catholic priest who attempted to kill a Form Two student together with a child he is alleged to have fathered will know his fate today (Monday) when a Kitui court delivers its judgment.

