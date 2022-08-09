Kitui Rural, Rongai parliamentary elections suspended

The electoral commission has suspended parliamentary elections in Kitui Rural and Rongai over unavailability and photo mix-up in ballot papers at the two constituencies respectively.

Parliamentary elections in Kitui Rural, Kitui County had failed to take place on Tuesday due to lack of ballot papers as voters only received five ballot papers from the clerks

The problem was first noticed at Kwa Vonza Primary School when voters were issued with only five ballot papers instead of six.

The constituency Returning Officer Winfred Kitali acknowledged the mishap but noted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials had been notified.

“It is true we encountered that problem and it has been reported to headquarters. IEBC chairman will give communication on the matter,” she said.