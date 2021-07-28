Kitui mulls closing county offices amid Covid-19 outbreak

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Kitui County Assembly leadership is considering closing down the assembly because of a surge of Covid-19 infections.

Assembly members had a retreat with Ms Ngilu and members of her Executive in Mombasa last week. The county boss tested positive for the new coronavirus after the trip. She is said to be in a stable condition.