Kitui – Kibwezi road construction resumes

Nairobi Expressway

Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha)  Director General Peter Mundinia (left) Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and Kenha Chairman Eng. Wangai Ndirangu inspect construction works of the Nairobi Express on December 11, 2020.   

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Works on an abandoned section of Kitui – Kibwezi road have begun in earnest after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened to have an additional Sh3.2 billion released to the Chinese contractor.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.