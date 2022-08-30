Kalonzo Musyoka cements grip on Ukambani with Wiper's win in Kitui Rural Constituency

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stamped his political authority in Ukambani with his party’s victory Kitui Rural parliamentary election.

The victory of Mr David Mwalika Mboni over his political rival Charles Mutisya Nyamai of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) not only gave the party an additional seat in the National Assembly but has also given Mr Musyoka a firm political foothold in national politics.

Mr Mwalika garnered 19,745 votes while Mr Nyamai, a two-term MP got 10,178 votes, as per results announced by Constituency Returning Officer Winfred Ndoti.

According to Mwingi West MP Charles Ngusya Nguna, the re-election of Mr Mwalika has cemented the Wiper party leader’s grip on Ukambani region politics.

“In terms of parliamentary strength, Wiper has now increased its numbers in the National Assembly from 24 to 25 MPs,” said Mr Nguna.

“Our party leader has proved his political worth to all the naysayers. We are now focused on working with our partners to ensure we take over the leadership of the National Assembly. Wiper will be a key player in the elections of Speaker, his deputy and majority leader” he said.

The youthful MP said the party has grown stronger and has more presence in areas outside its traditional Ukambani support base such as Nairobi, Kisii and the Coast region.

“Our voice as a party will be louder on the national scene as we shape the country’s political direction and even in the composition of parliamentary committees,” Mr Nguna told Nation.Africa in an interview.

Mr Musyoka rallied his party troops on the final day of campaigns last week to ensure his candidate shrugged off the stiff challenge posed by Mr Nyamai of UDA.

However, Mr Mwalika’s victory has been contested by the UDA candidate who claimed the election had been heavily compromised through voter bribery and rigging.

Mr Nyamai urged his supporters to be courageous and confident as he moves to court to challenge Mr Nguna’s victory.

“As we all know there are only two sides to every valuable coin you hold in your hands and anytime it falls on the floor, it never loses its value,” he said in an apparent indication that he is heading to court.

“Let us all take it as a win, 2022 politics is not over and let's open a new chapter on development and move on with life,” said Mr Nyamai in his message which was shared widely on social media.

Mr Mwalika promised to unite his constituents and serve all Kitui Rural residents.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Mr Mwalika thanked his voters for re-electing him for a second term as their MP.