Julius Malombe makes emphatic comeback in Kitui

Wiper party has clinched all the three top seats in Kitui County as former Governor Julius Malombe made an emphatic comeback to recapture the seat he lost in 2017 elections.

Dr Malombe secured victory in the Kitui gubernatorial race after garnering a total of 198,004 votes to defeat his main rival former Kitui senator David Musila who managed 117,606 votes.

The results were announced on Friday night after three days of waiting as election officials waited for official results from the county’s eight constituencies.

County IEBC coordinator for Kitui Macharia Gichichi declared Dr Malombe the governor elect at Kitui Multi-purpose Hall, alongside the senator and woman rep respectively.

He recaptured the county seat which he lost to the incumbent governor Charity Ngilu in the 2017 general election. Mrs Ngilu bowed out of the Kitui gubernatorial race to focus on the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance national campaigns in a bid to secure a Raila Odinga presidency.

After dropping out of the race, Mrs Ngilu endorsed and campaigned for Mr Musila who ran on Jubilee party ticket.

Former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke who ran on the United Democratic Alliance ticket came a distant third and he conceded defeat.

The Wiper party led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was in buoyant mood after Kitui senator Enoch Wambua was re-elected after securing 191317 votes, beating his closest challenger Stephen Kilonzo of UDA.