From errand boy to Kitui assembly Speaker: Kelvin Katisya

A young lawyer who for many years volunteered as an errand boy for Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, has been elected overwhelmingly as the Speaker of Kitui County Assembly, beating Moi era Cabinet minister George Ndotto.

In a contest seen as a coup against the status quo, 30-year-old Kelvin Kinengo Katisya emerged the winner in the second round of voting where he floored Mr Ndotto-a veteran politician who had served as Speaker since 2013.

Mr Katisya, the youngest among nine candidates garnered 51 votes against Mr Ndotto’s 6 votes to clinch the seat.

In the first round of voting, the lawyer had emerged tops with 25 votes, with all the other contestants getting less than ten votes.

Wiper party MCAs ganged up with those from small parties and independents to reject a push by their leader Mr Musyoka and party MPs who were rooting for Mr Ndotto to secure a third consecutive term as Speaker, to elect a Speaker 50 years younger than him.

When Mr Katisya was born in 1992 while Mr Ndotto is now aged 80 years. When Mr Katisya was born, Mr Ndoto had been a Cabinet minister in President Daniel arap Moi regime for five years and was seeking re-election as MP for Kitui central.

In the last parliamentary session, Mr Ndotto was said to be the oldest among the 47 Speakers of County Assemblies in the country.

In a previous interview with the Nation, Mr Katisya disclosed that he was a volunteer for Mr Musyoka’s party for five years since 2014 before being employed by former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana as a liaison officer and advisor.

Greater heights

The lawyer who was among the advocates hired to represent Azimio la Umoja in the petition challenging the election of President William Ruto, said he was motivated by the fact that more than three-quarters of the newly elected Kitui MCAs are in the youth bracket.

“Looking at the outcome of the 2022 election, 31 out of 39 elected MCAs are aged below 35 years. They are in the youth bracket which represents the biggest part of Kitui population,’’ he said.

He said he will work hard in a bid to steer Kitui to greater heights.

County Assembly Clerk Elijah Mutambuki declared Mr Katisya the winner and swore him into office. He will be deputised by Chris Nzilu, the MCA for Changwithya west.

His election elicited celebrations among the youth who felt one of their own was now heading a key arm of the county government.