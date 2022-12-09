Ex-KDF man clinches Kitui MCA seat on Wiper ticket

A former military pilot who worked in peacekeeping missions in Sierra Leone and Sudan has been elected a Member of the Kitui County Assembly.

Alphonse Musyimi Mukwaiyu, who retired from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, beat 10 other candidates to emerge the winner in the by-election for Kyome/Thaana ward in Mwingi West constituency.

Mr Mukwaiyu, who ran on a Wiper party ticket, garnered 2,365 votes. His closest challenger was an independent candidate and former MCA, Ms Joyce Mwende, who came second with 1,495 votes.

Gideon Munyithya of President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party came third with 748 votes.

"Alphonse Mukwaiyu Musyimi has been duly elected as the MCA for Kyome Thaana ward in the by-election held on December 8," Mwingi West returning officer John Mwawasi declared Friday.

Lt (Rtd) Colonel Mukwaiyu shunned going for the local parliamentary or senatorial seats, saying he is fine with serving at the lowest level and will be effective in providing leadership to his community.

"I was trained as a pilot in the US and I am licensed to fly commercial jetliners but I chose to retire peacefully until recently when my community approached me to serve them in the county assembly’’ he told the Nation after he was declared the winner.

"Since my retirement from the military in 2008, I chose to stay in the village where I’ve been running a small business. This is why it was easy for the community to settle on me as their representative," he added.