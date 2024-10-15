Crucial data stolen during theft of birth certificate booklets in Kitui

Two desktop computers containing crucial civil registration data were stolen in a break-in incident in which 900 birth certificates were stolen at the Mutomo civil registration office in Kitui County.

Detectives investigating the matter Tuesday told the Nation that they are pursuing the possibility of collusion among staff.

It remains unclear how the thieves broke into the offices and made away with the computers and the nine booklets with 100 birth certificates each, yet the compound housing several government offices, including the Mutomo deputy county commissioner’s office, has round the clock police security.

According to Mutomo sub-county police commander Patrick Kafulo, the break-in happened on the night of September 12 and was discovered by staff who reported for duty the following morning. He said several people, including cleaners and office staff, have recorded statements but no arrests have been made.

“Even though the government has cancelled the booklets, we want to establish the motive and recover the stolen items,” said Mr Kafulo.

Mr James Khobes, the Registra of Persons in charge of Mutomo, said they found the office door wide open. He is among those who have been questioned by the police.

Primary document

A birth certificate is the primary document that proves one is a Kenyan. Fears that the stolen equipment and the birth registration booklets may have landed in wrong hands with ulterior motives of registering illegal immigrants prompted the Ministry of Interior through the State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services to declare them cancelled.

Through a notice published in the dailies on Tuesday, the acting Secretary of Civil Registration Services Paul Mwangemi cautioned the public: “The Department cautions the public that the said birth certificates have been cancelled thereby rendering them invalid.”

“Any person(s) who may have been issued with any certificate bearing any of the above serial numbers is advised to return it/them to the Secretary, Civil Registration Services, 4th floor, Hass Plaza, Lower Hill,” read the notice.

In the past, concerns have been raised over unpatrolled game reserves in Kitui feared to be hideouts for terrorists sneaking into the country from Somalia, and this points to a possible motive of the burglary.

The concerns are based on reports that suspected Al-shabaab militants are avoiding major highways where police have stepped up security surveillance and resorting to village routes to sneak into the country.

The documents could therefore have been stolen to facilitate dubious registration of illegal immigrants.