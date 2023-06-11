Anxiety as senior civil servants in Kitui grilled over last year’s election

Anxiety has gripped civil servants in Kitui South after two deputy county commissioners were grilled for hours by detectives as investigations into their alleged gross misconduct during last year’s elections gather momentum.

The two senior administrators were summoned by detectives from Serious Crimes Prevention Unit, alongside two office staff, and held for questioning at the Kitui County police headquarters.

Deputy county commissioners (DCCs) are the senior-most civil servants within sub-counties, charged with the responsibility of not only chairing the district security and intelligence committees but also coordinating government ministries in their respective regions.

They were questioned over how they distributed government relief food during the campaign period between February and August last year, among other alleged electoral offenses, and were released after recording statements.

The interrogation team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, picked up the DCCs from the County Commissioner’s office on Tuesday at 8am and escorted them to Kitui police station for questioning.

The grilling of Stephen Omondi Wambura, the Ikutha district DCC, and his Mutomo counterpart Onesmus Ireri Muriuki comes two weeks after 12 chiefs and assistant chiefs from Kitui South constituency were questioned.

Among the chiefs interrogated last month include Kyambati King’ondu (Kyatune location), Onesmus Mutaula (Ikanga location), Said Philip (Ilusya location), Pius Kilunda (Kibwea location), and Robert Kusinga (Mutomo location) who retired in September last year.

It is not clear who else is lined up for grilling but sources familiar with the investigations told Nation.Africa that several officers are likely to be arraigned in court soon, with detectives having recorded statements from witnesses.

The sources disclosed that storekeeping documents, specifically S11 forms which show how relief food was handled, are the main focus of investigations and that political operatives who signed the forms, contrary to laid down regulations, are also likely to have a date with the DCI officers.

So far, 18 officers have been questioned in the investigations that began early this year.

The two senior administrators declined to discuss the matter, after their session with detectives.

Kitui County Commissioner Erastus Mbui confirmed the summons and grilling of the two DCCs saying they were asked to individually account for certain offences committed between February and August last year.

Mr Mbui said the matter of how relief food was distributed in Kitui South during the campaign period is still under investigation and his role was to facilitate the said officers to meet the DCI team.

“Any further details on the nature and extent of the investigations against the officers can only be provided by DCI headquarters,” the County Commissioner said on telephone.

Efforts to get a comment from Michael Sang, the head of the Serious Crimes Prevention Unit, were not successful as our calls went unanswered.

The relief food consignments received in the constituency are alleged to have been distributed in campaign rallies addressed by politicians, contrary to established government regulations.

The investigations were launched after numerous complaints from members of the public and whistleblowers who documented and shared incriminating evidence against some of the civil servants.

During the election period, social media was awash with video clips showing some chiefs actively participating in partisan campaigns including distributing campaign materials while others were captured bribing voters on election day.

Mr Mbui warned members of the national government administration to stick to their code of conduct and official mandate and avoid taking illegal orders from politicians.