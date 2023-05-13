12 Kitui South chiefs grilled by detectives over last year's electoral offences

Twelve chiefs and assistants in Kitui County were yesterday grilled for seven hours by police over allegations of gross misconduct during last year's general elections.

The twelve administrators, all from Kitui South Constituency, were summoned for questioning by a special team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday morning.

When they arrived at the County Commissioner's office, they found the detectives waiting for them, who then escorted the administrators to nearby Kitui Police Station.

They were held for questioning at Kitui County Police Headquarters until 6pm, when they were released after taking statements.

According to County Commissioner Erastus Mbui, the chiefs were summoned individually by the DCI team to account for certain offences committed between February and August last year.

"The communication I received from DCI Director General Amin Mohammed said that there were investigations into how government relief food was distributed in Kitui South during the electioneering period and my role was only to facilitate the officers to meet the detectives,'' Mr Mbui said.

Mr Mbui told journalists that any further details on the nature and extent of the investigations against the chiefs could only be given by the DCI headquarters.

I am new to this station and am not privy to what transpired during last year's election period, but from the looks of it, there is more than meets the eye,'' he said, adding that any administrator who may have abused his or her office would have to bear his or her cross.

He warned members of the national administration to abide by their code of conduct and official mandate and not to take illegal orders from politicians.

County DCI Samuel Bett confirmed that investigations into the 12 chiefs began in January, but declined to give further details, saying that the detectives conducting the investigation did not report to him.

However, a source close to the case told the Nation that the chiefs are alleged to have distributed relief food only at Jubilee campaign rallies addressed by Kitui South MP Rachel Kaki Nyamai, contrary to government regulations.

They are also alleged to have openly engaged in voter bribery, buying national identity cards from hungry residents for Sh1,000 in Kitui South to prevent voters opposed to Ms Nyamai from voting.

During the election period, social media was flooded with video clips showing some chiefs actively involved in partisan campaigning, including distributing campaign materials, while others were caught bribing voters on election day.

Those summoned for questioning include Sly King'ondu (Kyatune location), Onesmus Mutaula (Ikanga location), Said Philip (Ilusya location), Pius Kilunda (Kibwea location) and Robert Kusinga (Mutomo location), who retired in September last year.