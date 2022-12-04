Kitui, Embu to earn millions from dams desilting project

Kitui and Embu counties are set to get a revenue windfall from the desilting of sand at the Masinga and Kiambere dams.

The silt, which has been inhibiting hydropower generation, is to be excavated and sold to developers in the construction industry.

According to Tana and Athi River Development Authority (Tarda) chairman Joe Mutambu, the contractors carrying out the desilting exercise will recover their costs by selling the sand.

“The silt is basically waste that piled in the dams over the years from inflowing water, significantly reducing the original capacity of the reservoirs to supply water and electricity but it is now being turned into wealth,” Mr Mutambu told journalists in Kitui yesterday.

Also Read: Key county development team lauds Thwake Dam progress

Mr Mutambu, who spoke after a courtesy call on Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, said each 10-tonne truck will be paying Sh13,000, which will be divided among the contractors, county governments, loaders, Tarda and the local community.

“The stakeholders will meet and agree on benefits sharing formula of the revenue accruing from the proceeds of desilted sand ... Tarda is not paying a coin for the exercise, but will benefit from it,’’ he said.

The project, he said, would be creating jobs for local youths who will be loading the trucks while generating substantial revenue for the counties, which can be used to fund community projects.

The Tarda boss said the expected revenue from the silt is between Sh100 million and Sh200 million, with the two counties likely to earn up to Sh50 million.

Also Read: The billion-shilling dams that are now a danger to residents

Mr Malombe welcomed the desilting project saying: “This is a very important exercise. Masinga and Kiambere dams supply water to Kitui County and support thousands of livelihoods through employment by water companies and irrigation activities.”

He said the revenue that will be realised will be channelled back to the communities.

Kitui County Commissioner Erastus Mbui said the government will provide adequate security at the two desilting sites to ensure the process runs smoothly without infiltration by sand harvesting cartels.