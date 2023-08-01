Vihiga teacher: I lost my two sons to police brutality during maandamano

As President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga close ranks to engage in dialogue, the casualties of their hard-line stands on issues affecting the country continue to rise.

The victims’ cries for help seem to fade as focus shifts to picking representatives from the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio camps for the dialogue, even as it appears that the victims may not be part of the talks’ agenda.

In Esiandumba village in Luanda, Vihiga County, we meet Mr John Ahala. In the compound, there are about five men, splitting logs. Preparations are in high gear for the burial of his two sons.

Mr Ahala, a teacher at Mulwahi Primary School, is struggling to come to terms with the death of his sons— William Amulele, 24, and Brian Oniong’o, 22—after they were beaten by police in Nyalenda, Kisumu County.

According to the father of the deceased, the two were dragged out of their single room and beaten on their heads and chests during the anti-government protests. They were rushed to a nearby dispensary for first aid before being referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

“My sons were in a bad state; both were admitted in the same unit. None was able to communicate,” narrated the distraught father. He added that one of them had his neck broken.

Protesters dispersed by anti-riot police along the Ring Road in Nyalenda, Kisumu

According to medical reports obtained from the hospital, the brothers were admitted on the night of July 22 with severe head injuries due to police assault.

The patients also complained of pelvic pain, which made it impossible for them to walk.

“Before Brian died, he would try to open his eyes, but not talk. Their deaths came five days apart,” Mr Ahala said.

Fidel Castro Ochieng’, 19, at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu on July 21, 2023. He had nine bullets lodged in his body. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

William died on Saturday night while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit while Brian died on Wednesday last week.

William worked at one of the local hotels while Brian had just landed a job at a supermarket.

The last time Mr Ahala had talked to his sons was about two weeks ago.

“We used to chat a lot on WhatsApp. The younger one, Brian, was waiting to enrol for a diploma in plant operation engineering at Kisumu National Polytechnic in course,” revealed Mr Ahala.

Mr Ahala’s family has reported the case to the police and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

“I brought up my sons as disciplined people. The whole event took me by surprise,” he said. “The least the police would have done is to arrest the boys rather than brutally beating them to death.”

The family has also asked the national government to expose the officers who took part in the assault.

Steve Otieno shows rubber bullets and the cap he wore when he was shot by police with rubber bullets in Nyalenda, Kisumu on 22 July 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

It is also asking well-wishers to contribute towards the burial of the two brothers. Initially, the family had planned to bury the two sons on separate dates, but they have now settled on burying the two on August 12.

JOOTRH nursing director Teresa Okiri said 11 bodies are currently being preserved at the hospital’s morgue. Other bodies are at the Kisumu County Hospital and Chiga health facility morgues.

“Some of the individuals were brought here while already dead while others died mid-treatment,” said Ms Okiri adding that the hospital had initially preserved 14 bodies but three have already been released for burial.

Ms Okiri said that more than 30 victims of police brutality had been taken to the health facility amid the chaos.