Uzima University, Israeli college partner to offer medical courses

Kisumu-based Uzima University will from next month admit international students to undertake three main courses following a collaboration with Israel’s institution of higher learning.

The seven-year renewable partnership with Galilee International Management Institute is targeting students undertaking Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Uzima University, Vice Chancellor Dr Cosmas Rhagot said the Kenyan and Israeli joint medical school will enable learners to gain international experience and learn from best practices.

“Their interaction with top academicians and exchange programmes with international students will help them gain experience and strengthen their training in the medical field for health professionals in Kenya and beyond,” he said.

Through the programme, Dr Rhagot noted that Israel’s public institution will be able to recruit foreign students on behalf of Uzima University from September 2023, for the academic year 2023/2024.

“For a start, each programme will accommodate between 80 to 100 students but will be expanded to other courses on offer at our institution,” he said.

The President of Galilee International Management Institute Dr Joseph Shevel while terming the collaboration as historic, noted that the programme should be emulated by different countries, universities and medical schools.

“We must learn and share experience from each other in order to produce highly trained, competent and adaptable health care providers who are able to address emerging health challenges,” he said.

He pointed out that Kenya’s specialised university in medical health sciences stands an opportunity to be a premier institution, not just in the country but the region.

Dr Shevel pointed out that some of the clinical studies will be conducted both in Kenyan and Israel’s hospitals.

“Among others, Galilee has worked with the Kenya Medical Training College while more than 2,000 Kenyans have been trained in our institution,” he said.

Dr Rhagot noted the achievement as a great milestone, coming months after being awarded as the most outstanding university in health sciences in the continent during the 2023 African Academy Award.