Crowds and Covid: Uhuru's big test in his Nyanza visit

The biggest test for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘Handshake’ ally — ODM Leader Raila Odinga — during the Head of State’s three-day visit to Nyanza region this week, will be managing crowds and ensuring adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Details of the President’s Nyanza visit itinerary have been kept under wraps, with organisers appearing keen not to draw huge crowds in the wake of the Covid-19 situation in Kisumu and the entire Lake region.

The President’s visit, which is expected to draw huge ecstatic crowds, comes amid soaring numbers of Covid-19 being recorded in Kisumu County and the lake region.

Kisumu and its neighbouring countries have lately been recording high Covid-19 numbers, topping the list of high infections a few times in recent weeks.

But on Sunday, the Ministry of Health, in its daily Covid-19 update, reported that Kisumu had recorded only three cases in 24 hours.

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs a visitors' book after arriving in Kisumu on May 30, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

Indian variant

Last month, the deadly Indian variant was reported in the county.

Despite the situation, and in what is expected to be witnessed throughout the President’s visit, curious Kisumu residents on Sunday lined along major roads to have a glimpse of the Head of State who is expected to preside over the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations at the lakeside city.

The locals strategically paraded along the busy Busia highway where the President was scheduled to commission the launch of the Kisumu-Nakuru railway line.

Instead of directly heading towards the city, the President, who landed at the Kisumu International Airport shortly after 3pm and was received by Mr Odinga among other local and national leaders, boarded an aircraft to Siaya County where he was expected to launch different government projects.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses a huge crowd at Kondele in Kisumu on May 24, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Hundreds line up

While hundreds of people gathered around Riat and Kicomi areas, several others crowded along the road leading to the Kisumu State Lodge which is situated along Jomo Kenyatta Highway.

This happened as the Kisumu County fire brigade cleaned Oginga Odinga Street in the final preparations to spruce up the city ahead of the arrival of VIPs.

They used two firefighting engines to remove dust and debris from the tarmac.

Organisers of the President’s visit appear keen to keep it low-key, with State House stating on Saturday that his itinerary listing the various projects will be shared with the media on a rolling basis.

The visit happens days after Mr Odinga drew large crowds last week while visiting some of the projects to be launched by the President.

State House has also said that details of the engagements of the first ladies of Kenya and Burundi, who have accompanied the two countries’ presidents to the region, will be shared with the media on a rolling basis.

Venue

At the same time, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena confirmed Sunday that the Madaraka Day celebrations will be held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu as earlier planned.

The final decision was made following the re-evaluation of the venue in view of the Covid-19 situation in the county and the entire lake region. State Lodge Kisumu had earlier been considered as the venue for the Tuesday event.

The 35,000 capacity stadium, which is part of the projects to be launched by the President, was constructed at a cost of Sh500 million.

Members of the Kisumu fire brigade on May 30, 2021 wash a road in preparation for the arrival of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Covid-19 protocols

On Saturday, Ms Dena said this year's celebrations will held in strict compliance with the national Covid-19 containment protocols.

"The President particularly appeals to the passionate residents of Kisumu City to give the best account of themselves by avoiding situations that may compromise national efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic," said the State House spokesperson.

Ms Dena said the most important consideration during the President’s three-day official working visit will be strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, encouraging residents of Kisumu to follow proceedings on television as the events will be televised live.

“Yes, there is excitement, but we urge you to stay at home because of Corona, our [television stations] will cover the events live,” she said.

Earlier plans to have Kisumu residents follow the celebrations from screens mounted in designated areas were cancelled in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the county.



