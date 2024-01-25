Traders at popular Garissa Lodge in Kisumu face eviction in new urban plan

Kisumu's popular Garissa Lodge traders now face eviction in a new city spatial plan that will also affect transport operations in the Central Business District (CBD).

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said on Thursday that his office had drawn up a new geo spatial plan that could pose many challenges to stakeholders.

"The new Local, Physical and Land Development Plan will certainly pose a lot of challenges to most stakeholders but the benefits will be realised later or immediately," Mr Wanga told journalists at his office in Kisumu Town.

He said the popular Garissa Lodge market is one of the many businesses that will be affected once the new plan is in place.

"The Garissa Lodge area is totally disorganised and they will have to leave. The area, including the adjoining Nyamlori market, will have to go as we plan to improve the town," said Mr Wanga.

He revealed that the city had obtained a court order giving the traders until February 15 to vacate the area and move to the new upgraded markets or face eviction.

"This is no longer a city centre. These shops are clogging up the whole area. The minor flooding in Kisumu is caused by the problems in that area because the water cannot go down because the drains are blocked. They will have to go and we will not allow the cartels to plan demonstrations," he said.

Like Eastleigh in Nairobi, Garissa Lodge in Kisumu is mainly populated by traders from the Somali community.

What started out as an electronics shop has evolved into a clothing and household goods shop, and the street is now well dotted with Somali shops on both sides.

Over the years, it has built a reputation for affordable products that have attracted customers.

Mr Wanga noted that his office is looking at various components of urban development in Kisumu and has drawn up the new geo-spatial plan that will also affect the transport mobility system in the city, the commercial zones and areas in the city, directions of the sewerage system, drainage, improvement of lighting and security issues in the city and improve the urban renewal process in terms of slum upgrading.

"So people will be affected and those who have been in the corridor areas for the last ten years or so, obstructing the drainage, obstructing a footpath, obstructing a sewer or where urban development is supposed to take place, you will be affected."

The city manager noted that they have developed and improved many markets that will cater for those affected from Garissa Lodge, Nyamlori and other street vendors.

"We have done extensive work in Kibuye and opened it up in terms of spaces, we have Uhuru business complex, Otonglo market and others are still being upgraded and we also want to improve security along our roads," Mr Wanga added.

