Three dead after cane truck flies off Kisumu interchange

Three people died after a trailer transporting sugarcane fell from Nyamasaria flyover in Kisumu. The trailer landed on two vehicles that were at a makeshift carwash.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Aldrin Ochieng

Governor Anyang Nyong’o has requested the traffic police department in Kisumu to urgently investigate why the Nyamasaria flyover on the Nairobi-Kisumu highway has become a blackspot.

