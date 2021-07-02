Sexual violence
Suspected serial defiler arraigned in Kisumu court

By  Rushdie Oudia

Nation Media Group

  • The suspect is said to have been luring two children, aged nine, to his house with money, ranging from Sh20 to Sh100.
  • Once inside the house, he would threaten them with a knife, warning them against informing anyone of his monstrous acts.

In a case of a caregiver turning predator, a 53-year-old man allegedly took away the innocence of young girls, repeatedly defiling them at his home in Kisumu’s Manyatta slum after luring them with money.

